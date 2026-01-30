Margot Robbie wears Elizabeth Taylor's $8.8 million necklace at premiere

At the LA premiere of Wuthering Heights, Margot Robbie turned heads by wearing the legendary Taj Mahal diamond necklace—once owned by Elizabeth Taylor and valued at $8.8 million. Styled with a custom Schiaparelli gown, her look was both glamorous and packed with history.

The necklace's journey is as captivating as its history This isn't just any jewelry—it was originally a gift from Mughal Emperor Shah Jahangir to his wife Nur Jahan, then later bought by Richard Burton for Taylor's 40th birthday.

The piece is engraved with "Love is Everlasting" in Parsee and has seen its share of drama, even being auctioned before returning to Taylor's estate over authenticity questions.

Robbie saw a deep connection between the necklace and 'Wuthering Heights' Robbie said she loved the necklace's "romantic history," feeling it matched Wuthering Heights's intense love story.

She saw a connection between Cathy and Heathcliff's passion and the real-life romance of Taylor and Burton—a link she discussed with director Emerald Fennell.