'Mark' Day 2: Sudeep's action flick races past ₹12cr
Mark, the new Kannada action thriller from Vijay Karthikeyaa, is off to a strong start since its January 1 release.
Starring Kichcha Sudeep as a suspended cop juggling three intense cases—saving kidnapped kids, clashing with a gangster, and taking on a corrupt politician—the film packs in plenty of drama and action.
In numbers:
Mark opened with collections between ₹6.25 crore (net) and ₹11 crore (gross) on day one, then added another ₹3.5 crore on day two, bringing its total to around ₹12.1 crore so far.
The film saw packed theaters at first (about 82% occupancy), though that dipped to roughly 43% by the second day.
Should you watch it?
If you're into high-energy entertainers with solid performances and slick production, Mark delivers—especially for Sudeep fans.
While some felt the pacing could be tighter, most agree it's a fun ride featuring Yogi Babu, Nishvika Naidu, Guru Somasundaram, Roshni Prakash, and music by Ajaneesh B Loknath.