Mark Wahlberg and Riz Ahmed team up for Netflix's 'The Big Fix'
Entertainment
Mark Wahlberg and Riz Ahmed are starring in The Big Fix, a new Netflix crime thriller inspired by real events.
Wahlberg plays a former Interpol officer working at FIFA who uncovers a massive football match-fixing scheme, leading him on an international chase after Ahmed's character—a hustler tied to Chinese crime syndicates.
Why is everyone talking about it?
This movie reunites Wahlberg with director Baltasar Kormakur, the duo behind Contraband and 2 Guns, which did big numbers at the box office.
The script comes from Guy Bolton and Justin Haythe, with Chernin Entertainment producing.
For fans of true-crime stories or high-stakes sports drama—and anyone following Ahmed's rising career—this is one to watch out for when it arrives on Netflix.