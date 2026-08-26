Markle debuts spiced apple butter as UK move approaches
Entertainment
Meghan Markle just dropped a new spiced apple butter through her lifestyle brand, As ever, right as she and Prince Harry get ready to move back to the UK.
The spread is all about cozy fall vibes (think orchard apples and warm spices) and comes in 7.6-ounce jars.
Markle revives grandmother's apple butter recipe
This isn't just another product for Meghan; she's bringing back her grandmother's recipe for apple butter toast she once shared on her old blog, The Tig.
While the family settles into their new UK home (but keeps their California base), Meghan will keep running her US projects remotely, and Harry's busy prepping for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.