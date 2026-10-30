Markle frames UK return around family in 'As ever' message
Entertainment
Meghan Markle is settling back into the UK with Prince Harry and their kids, Archie and Lilibet.
In her 2026 holiday message for her lifestyle brand As ever, she calls this move "an autumn of new adventures" and highlights how much she values simple family moments, especially during the holidays.
Markle's 'As ever' launches holiday collection
Even after moving, Meghan keeps running As ever, which just dropped a holiday collection featuring things like a California-inspired Advent calendar.
The brand still releases new products, and Meghan reminds everyone: "This year has reminded me how much joy can be found in the moments that make up a life,".