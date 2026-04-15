Markle guest judges 'MasterChef Australia' ahead of season premiere Entertainment Apr 15, 2026

Meghan Markle just surprised everyone by joining MasterChef Australia as a guest judge during her visit Down Under.

While Prince Harry was tied up with events in Melbourne and Canberra on April 15, Meghan sat alongside judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, and Jean-Christophe Novelli.

Her appearance comes right before the new season drops on April 19.