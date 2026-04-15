Markle guest judges 'MasterChef Australia' ahead of season premiere
Meghan Markle just surprised everyone by joining MasterChef Australia as a guest judge during her visit Down Under.
While Prince Harry was tied up with events in Melbourne and Canberra on April 15, Meghan sat alongside judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, and Jean-Christophe Novelli.
Her appearance comes right before the new season drops on April 19.
Sussexes land in Australia backing veterans
The Sussexes landed in Australia on April 14, focusing their trip on backing veterans and spotlighting women's issues.
Their packed schedule included time with veteran families, a stop at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital, and Meghan's solo visit to a women's shelter for survivors of family violence.
This is their first visit to Australia since 2018, back when they announced they were expecting Archie.
Markle wears Camila and Marc, Matteau
On MasterChef Australia, Meghan turned heads by wearing Australian labels Camila and Marc and Matteau.
The couple's tour also includes Sydney, where they'll keep championing mental health and community causes.