Markle invests in OneOff AI fashion platform announced April 14
Entertainment
Meghan Markle just invested in OneOff, a new AI-powered fashion discovery platform announced on April 14.
The idea? Mix her signature style with smart tech, so fans can easily shop looks she's worn at public appearances and at-home looks.
OneOff links Markle looks, suggests styles
OneOff showcases Markle's outfits with direct links to brands, letting users buy everything from her luxe pieces to affordable finds.
The platform uses AI to suggest styles based on your taste, making it easier for anyone to channel Meghan's high-low fashion vibe.