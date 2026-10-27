Markle joins Yeow mentoring young cooks on 'Junior MasterChef Australia'
Entertainment
Meghan Markle is set to appear as a special guest on Junior MasterChef Australia, teaming up with host Poh Ling Yeow to mentor young cooks.
She shared that she's excited to see what the kids whip up and looks forward to passing on her love for cooking.
This will be Meghan's second appearance on an Aussie MasterChef show, after her appearance earlier this year.
Filming starts 2027, Markle not relocating
Filming kicks off in 2027, but Meghan's visit is just for the show (no big family move with Prince Harry and their kids).
The series airs on Australia's Network 10, and Yeow says she can't wait to see the creative dishes from this season's talented contestants.
Meghan's no stranger to food TV either. She was also on Chopped Junior back in 2016!