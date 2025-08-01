Maroon 5's Mickey Madden accused of domestic violence by wife
Mickey Madden, former Maroon 5 bassist, has been accused by his wife Catherine Blair Bowman of domestic violence.
She claims he assaulted her after she confronted him about sexting with underage girls, according to a restraining order application filed in Los Angeles.
Details from court documents
Bowman alleges that during an argument over his alleged sexting, Madden forcibly restrained her, slammed her into a marble counter, and shoved her while trying to get his phone back.
Court documents mention texts where Madden described the sexting as a "private and fake harmless fantasy."
He was arrested for felony domestic violence but released on bond.
Bowman was granted a temporary restraining order (covering herself and their dogs), effective until August 20, and Madden is now in rehab.
