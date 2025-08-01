Maroon 5's Mickey Madden accused of domestic violence by wife

Details from court documents

Bowman alleges that during an argument over his alleged sexting, Madden forcibly restrained her, slammed her into a marble counter, and shoved her while trying to get his phone back.

Court documents mention texts where Madden described the sexting as a "private and fake harmless fantasy."

He was arrested for felony domestic violence but released on bond.

Bowman was granted a temporary restraining order (covering herself and their dogs), effective until August 20, and Madden is now in rehab.

