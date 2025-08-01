NewsBytes recommends: 'Bindiya Ke Bahubali'—trailer promises a hilarious, dark ride
The trailer for "Bindiya Ke Bahubali" just dropped, throwing us into the wild world of the Davan family.
It all starts with Bada Davan's arrest right before his big political moment, sparking a messy mix of crime, ambition, and dark humor as the family scrambles for power.
Meet the cast and characters
Saurabh Shukla leads as Bada Davan—a tough, complicated patriarch he calls "layered and contradictory."
Ranvir Shorey plays Chhote Davan, caught up in some intense family drama.
The cast also features Seema Biswas, Sushant Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and Sai Tamhankar.
Shorey sums it up best: expect "absurdity and danger" in equal measure.
Mark your calendars for August 15
"Bindiya Ke Bahubali" is coming soon to Amazon MX Player.
If you're into sharp writing and twisted family power games with a comedic edge, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.