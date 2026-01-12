'Marriage, motherhood sharpened my focus': Rani Mukerji on 30 years in Bollywood

Rani Mukerji just hit the big 3-0 in Bollywood and shared how her journey has evolved. Looking back from her debut in Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat to now, she says marriage and motherhood didn't slow her down—they actually made her more focused. "Marriage and motherhood changed me, not by slowing me down but by sharpening my focus," she wrote.

How Rani picks her films now These days, Rani is much choosier about which roles she takes on. She's become more protective of her energy and really thinks about the kind of legacy she wants to leave behind.

Her deeper understanding of vulnerability shines through in films like Hichki.

Big moments: 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' and beyond Rani's performance as a determined mom in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway won her a National Film Award for Best Actress. She believes stories like this prove emotional truth "needs no language."

Her filmography also includes hits like Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tum, Mardaani, and Hichki.