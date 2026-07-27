Marvel debuts 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer with 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Entertainment
Marvel Studios is rolling out the Avengers: Doomsday trailer exclusively in theaters alongside Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hits screens worldwide on July 31, 2026.
It's a clever way to double the hype for both movies and give fans an exclusive theatrical look at what's next for the MCU.
'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer in all languages
The trailer will play with every language version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, so Marvel fans everywhere can catch it.
Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and starring Robert Downey Jr. Chris Evans, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, and Tom Hiddleston, lands in theaters December 18.
This one's set to unite heroes from three universes against a massive multiverse threat: no wonder fans online are buzzing already.