Marvel re-releases 'Avengers: Endgame: Encore' Sept 25, teases 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Entertainment
Marvel is re-releasing Avengers: Endgame as Avengers Endgame: Encore on September 25, 2026, and this time there's extra footage teasing the next big film, Avengers: Doomsday.
Indian fans are clearly hyped: over 7,750 advance tickets sold quickly on BookMyShow, with opening estimates around ₹6-7 crore gross in India.
IMAX and multilingual 'Avengers Endgame: Encore'
With strong early ticket sales and lots of buzz, Endgame Encore might even beat those box office predictions.
The movie's coming out in IMAX and multiple languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu) so more fans can join in.
The original Endgame smashed records back in 2019 with $2.799 billion worldwide; now Marvel fans are ready for another round (plus some sneak peeks at what's next).