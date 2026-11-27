Marvel reissues 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' with 'Avengers: Doomsday' footage
Marvel is re-releasing Spider-Man: Brand New Day with some cool extras: fans can look forward to an extended cut featuring a fresh Avengers: Doomsday scene, plus a deleted moment with Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple.
The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Sadie Sink, and is part of Marvel's plan to get everyone hyped for their next big multiverse story.
Marvel connects projects with Doomsday scenes
Marvel's connecting the dots across its universe.
By adding new Doomsday-related scenes here, in projects like Avengers: Endgame Encore and the Disney+ series VisionQuest, they're making sure fans stay engaged and ready for what's coming next in the Marvel world.