Marvel reveals cast for 'X-Men' film, Schreier pledges untold stories

Marvel Studios just dropped the cast reveal for its new X-Men movie, set to hit theaters on May 5, 2028.

After the D23 reveal, director Jake Schreier shared that he wants to spotlight X-Men stories we haven't seen on screen yet.

He explained, "One of the great things about the comics is their rich and broad history. One of the first things Kevin [Feige] and I talked about was, They've made great movies in this world before. Let's find the things that haven't recently been done in all these other corners of the universe."