Marvel reveals cast for 'X-Men' film, Schreier pledges untold stories
Marvel Studios just dropped the cast reveal for its new X-Men movie, set to hit theaters on May 5, 2028.
After the D23 reveal, director Jake Schreier shared that he wants to spotlight X-Men stories we haven't seen on screen yet.
He explained, "One of the great things about the comics is their rich and broad history. One of the first things Kevin [Feige] and I talked about was, They've made great movies in this world before. Let's find the things that haven't recently been done in all these other corners of the universe."
Schreier, Lee cite Claremont and Hickman
Schreier is drawing inspiration from Chris Claremont's legendary 16-year run and Jonathan Hickman's bold 2019 Krakoan reboot, both game-changers in X-Men history.
Along with co-writer Lee Sung Jin, he hopes to bring new twists to characters like Emma Frost, Storm, and Mister Sinister.