Marvel Studios rereleases 'Avengers: Endgame' with 'Avengers: Endgame Encore' trailer
Entertainment
Marvel Studios is bringing Avengers: Endgame back to theaters with a fresh trailer for Avengers: Endgame Encore.
Hitting screens September 25, 2026, the re-release lets fans relive the big showdown with Thanos and all those emotional goodbyes that wrapped up the Infinity Saga.
Trailer previews 'Avengers: Doomsday' theater exclusives
The trailer highlights classic Endgame moments and previews an exclusive look at Avengers: Doomsday, coming December 18.
If you catch it in IMAX or Infinity Vision-certified theaters, you'll get an exclusive look at Doomsday.
The encore also bridges the original saga to this next chapter; Robert Downey Jr. will return as Doctor Doom under the Russo brothers' direction).