Marvel to premiere 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer July 25 Downey returns
Entertainment
Marvel is dropping the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2026.
Directed by the Russo Brothers, this movie brings Robert Downey Jr. back, this time as Doctor Doom, and marks a departure from the earlier Avengers: The Kang Dynasty storyline.
Mark your calendars for December 18, when it lands in Indian theaters.
Trailer teases Doctor Doom team ups
The trailer will tease Doctor Doom as Marvel's next big villain and might show off some long-awaited team-ups with the Fantastic Four and X-Men.
Billed as a spiritual follow-up to Endgame, Avengers: Doomsday aims to connect recent storylines, introduce new heroes, and bring forth new superheroes.