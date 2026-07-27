Marvel unveils Infinity Vision cinema format for 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Entertainment
Marvel is shaking things up with Avengers: Doomsday, introducing a new cinema format called Infinity Vision.
Instead of needing fancy new equipment, Infinity Vision certifies existing premium screens to deliver an upgraded movie experience.
Fans are curious: will this actually change how movies feel, or is it just a cool new label?
India weighs Infinity Vision's impact
India has only around 35 IMAX screens, so most people catch big releases on formats like PXL, ICE, or Insignia.
Infinity Vision could offer something fresh in a market where options are limited.
With Avengers: Doomsday as the first real test, everyone's wondering if this will raise the bar for storytelling and screen tech, or if audiences will even notice the difference.