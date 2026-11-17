Marvel's Feige says 'Avengers: Secret Wars' will be new genre
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says Avengers: Secret Wars, coming December 17, 2027, will be "a whole other genre of story" for the MCU.
Co-director Joe Russo also shared that they're aiming to surprise everyone with something completely new and unexpected, so it's not just another superhero showdown.
Fans worry over 'Secret Wars' production
While hype is building (especially with epic Battleworld fights teased), production hasn't started yet.
That's got fans worried about possible delays, not just for Secret Wars, but also for future movies like X-Men and Ghost Rider, since all these stories are tightly connected in the MCU.