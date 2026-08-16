'Marvel's Wolverine' reboots Logan in Team X, launches September 15

The game dives into Wolverine's emotional side, focusing on his connection with Jean Grey and his search for belonging in a world without the X-Men.

Dr. Nathaniel Essex (also known as Mister Sinister) also steps in as an important guide for Logan.

Developed by Insomniac Games, the story begins with Wolverine lost in the wild and struggling with memory loss, promising a mix of hard-hitting combat and meaningful storytelling.