Mary Kom claims Priyanka Chopra biopic 'not real'?
What's the story
Boxer Mary Kom has expressed disappointment with the 2014 biopic based on her life. Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead role, the film was directed by Omung Kumar. After her stint on Bigg Boss, she said only "10% of my struggle and hard work was shown in it." "If you read the book (Unbreakable), only then can you see my struggle and hard work."
Disappointment
'I don't think there should be a sequel now'
Speaking to SCREEN, Kom said, "I don't think there should be a sequel now; everybody knows my story."
"My career and journey have already been shown in the film and my book Unbreakable."
"However, the biopic was not real. I felt some parts of the story were not real. Only 10% of my struggle and hard work was shown in it."
Personal insights
She also spoke about her journey on 'Bigg Boss 20'
Kom, who married footballer Karung Onkholer in 2005, got divorced by mutual consent in 2023. They have four kids together.
In the same interview, she also spoke about her journey on Bigg Boss 20, saying she showed her real self on the show.
"I know people love me, and now they know the real Mary Kom too."
Film overview
Meanwhile, know more about the film
The film, released in 2014, chronicled Kom's journey from her childhood in Manipur to winning the world championship.
It also highlighted her personal struggles as she juggled sports, motherhood, and family life.
The biopic was critically acclaimed and even won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.