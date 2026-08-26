Singer Mary Millben slams Mamdani for opposing Bhagwat's NYC rally
What's the story
American singer Mary Millben has slammed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for opposing the upcoming rally at Madison Square Garden by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday. In a social media post, Millben said, "Mamdani and all these socialist nuts are opposing the Madison Square Garden (MSG) event featuring Mohan Bhagwat because they oppose PM @narendramodi and the @BJP4India."
Political critique
'They don't understand capitalism'
Millben also criticized Mamdani's political ideology, saying, "Given these nuts subscribe to the ideology of socialism, they don't understand capitalism. MSG doesn't answer to socialist rants. They answer to capitalism."
She added, "And thus this event will go on because of it."
The singer also suggested that Mamdani and his supporters should become capitalists and host their own rally if they disagreed with Bhagwat's event.
Event expectations
Millben supports theme of Bhagwat's rally
Millben also expressed her support for the theme of Bhagwat's rally, titled "Oneness."
She wrote, "Side note, I like the rally title. 'Oneness.' We are ONE family. I hope this rally includes meaningful dialogue on religious freedom in India."
Her comments came after Mamdani opposed Bhagwat's event and contrasted his own understanding of India with what he described as RSS's "exclusionary vision."
Mayor's position
Here's what Mamdani said
Mamdani addressed the controversy during a news conference on Tuesday, amid calls from civil rights and interfaith groups for City Hall and Madison Square Garden management to stop the event.
He said, "I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction over canceling a private event."
The mayor also spoke about his understanding of India as a pluralistic society that values everyone regardless of their "color, their creed, their religion, [or] their faith."
Event details
About Bhagwat's New York event at MSG
The main event of Bhagwat's New York visit is the "Universal Oneness Celebration" at Madison Square Garden, where he is expected to address around 5,000 members of the Indian diaspora.
Organized by the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (Ahead) Forum, the event will focus on unity, civic responsibility, and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.