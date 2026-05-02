'Jana Nayagan' leak causes ₹70cr loss to producers

Contract details OTT platform terminated contract after leak The digital rights of Jana Nayagan were reportedly sold to Prime Video for a whopping ₹120cr. However, the OTT platform has now terminated the contract due to the leak and subsequent delays in the film's release. After this, KVN Productions reportedly approached another OTT platform for digital rights but was offered only ₹50cr.

Legal proceedings KVN Productions took legal action over the breach Following the leak, KVN Productions LLP has taken legal action. The production house's legal team issued a public notice warning against sharing any leaked content from the film. They expressed "shock and urgency" over the breach and threatened to take action if any leaked scenes are downloaded, shared, or reposted on any digital medium.

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