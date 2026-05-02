'Jana Nayagan' leak causes ₹70cr loss to producers
What's the story
The digital rights of the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, have been canceled by Prime Video following the film's recent leak, as per Track Tollywood. The movie has been delayed due to pending clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and was leaked online on April 9. Now, it has been reported that the leak has caused a loss of ₹70cr for the film's producers, KVN Productions LLP.
Contract details
OTT platform terminated contract after leak
The digital rights of Jana Nayagan were reportedly sold to Prime Video for a whopping ₹120cr. However, the OTT platform has now terminated the contract due to the leak and subsequent delays in the film's release. After this, KVN Productions reportedly approached another OTT platform for digital rights but was offered only ₹50cr.
Legal proceedings
KVN Productions took legal action over the breach
Following the leak, KVN Productions LLP has taken legal action. The production house's legal team issued a public notice warning against sharing any leaked content from the film. They expressed "shock and urgency" over the breach and threatened to take action if any leaked scenes are downloaded, shared, or reposted on any digital medium.
Investigation updates
Several arrests made in connection with the leak
Several arrests have been made in connection with the Jana Nayagan leak. A freelance editor named Uma Shankar has been booked for allegedly leaking the film's footage. He reportedly gained unauthorized access to Jana Nayagan footage at an editing studio and leaked it on social media and piracy websites. His anticipatory bail plea was recently rejected by the Madras High Court.