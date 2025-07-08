Masti franchise returns with 'Reverse Masti' concept

'Masti 4' promises to be a hilarious watch

Filming is happening in the UK with fresh faces like Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhii Singh, and Shreya Sharma joining in.

The movie promises hilarious husband-versus-wife rivalry while exploring more mature relationship themes—yet still keeps things light and watchable for all.

If you're into comedies that shake up old formulas with new perspectives, this one's for you.