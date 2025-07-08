Next Article
Masti franchise returns with 'Reverse Masti' concept
Masti 4, the latest film in the hit comedy series, is set for a Summer 2026 release.
Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, it reunites Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani—and this time, both men and women are caught up in the chaos of extramarital affairs thanks to a new "Reverse Masti" theme.
'Masti 4' promises to be a hilarious watch
Filming is happening in the UK with fresh faces like Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhii Singh, and Shreya Sharma joining in.
The movie promises hilarious husband-versus-wife rivalry while exploring more mature relationship themes—yet still keeps things light and watchable for all.
If you're into comedies that shake up old formulas with new perspectives, this one's for you.