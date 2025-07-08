Neena Gupta joins Kareena Kapoor in criticizing Prada

Neena Gupta, Kareena Kapoor support artisans; PIL filed against Prada

Actors Neena Gupta and Kareena Kapoor Khan both chimed in, showing love for their own Kolhapuris and pointing out the similarities to Prada's version.

Meanwhile, someone has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in Bombay High Court, asking Prada to apologize publicly and compensate the artisans who've been making these sandals for generations.