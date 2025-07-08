Next Article
Neena Gupta joins Kareena Kapoor in criticizing Prada
Prada is catching heat online after its Men's Spring/Summer 2026 show in Milan featured sandals that look a lot like India's classic Kolhapuri chappals—just without crediting their roots.
The brand's "Toe Ring Sandals" sparked a wave of social media backlash, with many calling out the lack of acknowledgment for this iconic Indian design.
Neena Gupta, Kareena Kapoor support artisans; PIL filed against Prada
Actors Neena Gupta and Kareena Kapoor Khan both chimed in, showing love for their own Kolhapuris and pointing out the similarities to Prada's version.
Meanwhile, someone has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in Bombay High Court, asking Prada to apologize publicly and compensate the artisans who've been making these sandals for generations.