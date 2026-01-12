'Mastiii 4' is coming to ZEE5 soon

What else to know

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and featuring Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Nargis Fakhri, Mastiii 4 faced criticism for its predictable jokes and weak story.

It got an 'A' rating after some censor cuts, which limited who could see it in theaters.

Now with its digital release, you can check it out from home if you're curious.