Next Article
'Mastiii 4' is coming to ZEE5 soon
Entertainment
Missed Mastiii 4 in theaters? The adult comedy starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani hits ZEE5 on January 16.
Despite its big cast, the film didn't do well at the box office—earning just ₹15.14 crore against a ₹40 crore budget.
What else to know
Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and featuring Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Nargis Fakhri, Mastiii 4 faced criticism for its predictable jokes and weak story.
It got an 'A' rating after some censor cuts, which limited who could see it in theaters.
Now with its digital release, you can check it out from home if you're curious.