'Mastiii 4': Riteish, Vivek, Aftab reunite for punchline-filled teaser

The one-minute-and-24-second teaser features Deshmukh, Oberoi, and Shivdasani delivering one punchline after another. In one exchange, Oberoi says, "Itihaas gawah hai, jab bhi shaadi shuda mard ka biwi se focus hata hai, sausage kata hai." The teaser also stars Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhii Siingh, Natalia Janoszek, and Shreya Sharma.

Film's style

Reports on plot, theme of upcoming comedy film

Pinkvilla reported that Mastiii 4 will follow a similar palette to the first Masti movie that focused on situational comedy. The filmmakers have also chosen to reverse the franchise plot this time, involving women in extra-marital affairs. The film was shot in the UK over a 40-day period and is currently in post-production. It marks the franchise's return after Great Grand Masti, which was impacted by a digital leak ahead of its release in 2016.