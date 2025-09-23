'Mastiii 4': Riteish, Vivek, Aftab reunite for punchline-filled teaser
What's the story
The original trio of the Masti franchise, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, and Vivek Oberoi, are back for a fourth installment. Titled Mastiii 4 and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, it will release in theaters on November 21, 2025. The filmmakers have now unveiled a hilarious teaser for the upcoming comedy film.
Teaser highlights
Teaser features multiple actors delivering funny dialogues
The one-minute-and-24-second teaser features Deshmukh, Oberoi, and Shivdasani delivering one punchline after another. In one exchange, Oberoi says, "Itihaas gawah hai, jab bhi shaadi shuda mard ka biwi se focus hata hai, sausage kata hai." The teaser also stars Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhii Siingh, Natalia Janoszek, and Shreya Sharma.
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
Pehle ki thi Masti, phir Hui Grand Masti, phir Great Grand Masti, Ab hogi #MASTIII4! – iss baar 4x shaitani, 4x dosti aur 4x comedy blast!🔥#Mastiii4 Teaser OUT NOW 🎬— Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) September 23,
Releasing in cinemas on 21 Nov 2025.#MastiBoys@Riteishd@vivekoberoi@AftabShivdasani@ArshadWarsi… pic.twitter.com/HnHzQ6vu9I
2025
Film's style
Reports on plot, theme of upcoming comedy film
Pinkvilla reported that Mastiii 4 will follow a similar palette to the first Masti movie that focused on situational comedy. The filmmakers have also chosen to reverse the franchise plot this time, involving women in extra-marital affairs. The film was shot in the UK over a 40-day period and is currently in post-production. It marks the franchise's return after Great Grand Masti, which was impacted by a digital leak ahead of its release in 2016.