GST 2.0: PVR's Blockbuster Tuesday prices go down to ₹95
What's the story
PVR INOX, India's leading multiplex chain, has announced a reduction in the price of its popular Blockbuster Tuesday tickets to ₹95 (inclusive of GST), effective from Tuesday, September 23. The move comes after a revision in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) slab for affordable cinema tickets. Earlier priced at ₹99, this new cost is made possible by the recent tax changes.
Tax changes
Tickets priced at ₹100/less now attract a GST of 5%
Under the revised tax regime, tickets priced at ₹100 or less now attract a GST of 5%, down from the previous rate of 12%. This change effectively lowers the minimum price of Blockbuster Tuesday tickets to ₹92. The multiplex chain has added the 5% GST to this amount, bringing the final ticket price to ₹95.
Strategy
Price reduction aligns with festive season
The timing of this price reduction coincides with the Navratri festival and a busy release schedule across Hindi, Hollywood, and regional cinema. Current releases include Bollywood legal drama Jolly LLB 3, anime feature Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - Infinity Castle, and Telugu film Mirai. Upcoming films such as One Battle After Another and They Call Him OG are also expected to draw audiences. Further, biggies like Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari are coming up.
Attendance initiatives
PVR INOX's efforts to boost theater footfalls
PVR INOX has been making efforts to draw audiences back to theaters, as footfalls remain 15-20% lower than pre-pandemic levels. Apart from Blockbuster Tuesday, the chain has introduced initiatives like Cinema Lover's Day and Senior's Day. In its FY25 annual report, the exhibitor stated that these measures have helped "re-anchor moviegoing as a recurring habit" among consumers, per reports.