GST 2.0: PVR's Blockbuster Tuesday prices go down to ₹95

PVR INOX , India's leading multiplex chain, has announced a reduction in the price of its popular Blockbuster Tuesday tickets to ₹95 (inclusive of GST), effective from Tuesday, September 23. The move comes after a revision in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) slab for affordable cinema tickets. Earlier priced at ₹99, this new cost is made possible by the recent tax changes.

Tax changes Tickets priced at ₹100/less now attract a GST of 5% Under the revised tax regime, tickets priced at ₹100 or less now attract a GST of 5%, down from the previous rate of 12%. This change effectively lowers the minimum price of Blockbuster Tuesday tickets to ₹92. The multiplex chain has added the 5% GST to this amount, bringing the final ticket price to ₹95.

Strategy Price reduction aligns with festive season The timing of this price reduction coincides with the Navratri festival and a busy release schedule across Hindi, Hollywood, and regional cinema. Current releases include Bollywood legal drama Jolly LLB 3, anime feature Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - Infinity Castle, and Telugu film Mirai. Upcoming films such as One Battle After Another and They Call Him OG are also expected to draw audiences. Further, biggies like Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari are coming up.