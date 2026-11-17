Mathison credits routine blood work for early kidney cancer detection
Cameron Mathison, actor and television host, recently shared how he spotted the early warning signs of kidney cancer.
Despite living healthy, routine blood work and gut health checks kept showing small irregularities, enough for him to follow up with doctors.
That extra attention made all the difference.
Mathison diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma
An MRI in 2019 revealed a tumor, leading to his diagnosis of renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer that is usually hard to catch early.
Thankfully, the cancer had not spread, which doctors partly credit to his lifestyle.
Mathison says he is grateful for the early catch and is still navigating new chapters in his personal life after his split and now dating model Taelyr Robinson.