Mathur wins 'Alliance' on OTT reality show in debut appearance
Entertainment
Mini Mathur just took home the win on the OTT reality show Alliance, marking her first-ever reality TV appearance.
She admitted she was nervous about living with 16 strangers, but quickly found herself enjoying the experience.
As she put it, "I knew that I would not just survive it, I would enjoy it."
Mathur trusted instincts and confidence grew
Mathur didn't go in with a game plan: she hadn't even watched previous seasons.
Instead, she trusted her instincts and focused on doing well in both physical and mental challenges.
By week six, her confidence grew, and winning started to feel possible.
Looking back, she said playing with her "mind, gut, and heart" made all the difference.