Vijay Varma's 'Matka King' hits Prime Video on April 17

Set in the bustling markets, crowded chawls, and rapidly changing power dynamics of 1960s Bombay, Matka King delves into Bhatti's quest for legitimacy and respect, according to IANS. The show promises an engaging narrative shaped by ambition, power, and suspense. "Matka King is a gripping story of one man's journey to succeed against all odds in a changing world," said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals at Prime Video India.

Cast and crew

Meet the ensemble cast of 'Matka King'

The series also stars Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles. It is created and written by Abhay Koranne, directed by Nagraj Manjule, and produced by Roy Kapur Films in association with Aatpat and SMR Productions. "What drew us to Matka King was the scale and uniqueness of the world it is set in," said Siddharth Roy Kapur, co-producer of Matka King.