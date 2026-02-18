Vijay Varma's 'Matka King' to premiere in April?

Production updates

Why 'Matka King' was delayed

Despite being a part of Prime Video's 2025 slate, Matka King did not release last year. A source told Mid-Day that the drama will premiere in April 2026. "The director doesn't believe in rushing things to fit a deadline. The show is now ready and set to drop online in April." The series aims to authentically depict Bombay of the 1960s and marks Manjule's first foray into period dramas.