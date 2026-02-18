Vijay Varma's 'Matka King' to premiere in April?
What's the story
Vijay Varma's much-anticipated web series Matka King, directed by Nagraj Manjule, is likely to premiere on Prime Video in April 2026. The crime drama is set against the backdrop of 1960s Mumbai and tells the story of a cotton trader who invented Matka gambling. The series was announced in June 2024 and wrapped up shooting in April 2025.
Production updates
Why 'Matka King' was delayed
Despite being a part of Prime Video's 2025 slate, Matka King did not release last year. A source told Mid-Day that the drama will premiere in April 2026. "The director doesn't believe in rushing things to fit a deadline. The show is now ready and set to drop online in April." The series aims to authentically depict Bombay of the 1960s and marks Manjule's first foray into period dramas.
Plot details
Cast, backers of the series
Matka King is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Manjule, along with Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani. It also stars Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav.