'Matka King' is streaming on Prime Video

'Matka King' becomes most-watched new scripted series on Prime Video

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:06 pm Apr 24, 202605:06 pm

What's the story

The recently released Prime Original show, Matka King, has set a new record on Prime Video. The show, which debuted globally on April 17, has become the most-watched new scripted series on the platform in two years. It has been trending in the Top 10 across 37 countries since its release and was ranked #1 in 17 countries worldwide within a week of its premiere.