'Matka King' becomes most-watched new scripted series on Prime Video
What's the story
The recently released Prime Original show, Matka King, has set a new record on Prime Video. The show, which debuted globally on April 17, has become the most-watched new scripted series on the platform in two years. It has been trending in the Top 10 across 37 countries since its release and was ranked #1 in 17 countries worldwide within a week of its premiere.
Statement
Nikhil Madhok spoke about the show's success
Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals at Prime Video India, said in a statement, "At Prime Video, we remain committed to championing stories that reflect diverse slices of India while still being universally relatable." "The phenomenal success of Matka King exemplifies this vision." "The series trended in Top 10 across 37 countries since its launch and was ranked #1 in 17 countries worldwide within a week of its premiere."
Series information
About 'Matka King'
Matka King is set in the rapidly changing Bombay of the 1960s and follows Brij Bhatti, a cotton trader who revolutionizes gambling with an honest system called Matka. The series was created, written, and helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule and Abhay Koranne. It features Vijay Varma as Bhatti along with Kritika Kamra, Saie Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, Gulshan Grover in lead roles.