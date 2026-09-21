Matondkar to play principal in IIT-set OTT series streaming mid-2027
Entertainment
Urmila Matondkar is making a big comeback with a lead role in an upcoming OTT series set around the world of IITs.
She'll play the principal, and the show comes from the team behind Kota Factory and Hello Bachchhan.
Expect to catch it streaming by mid-2027.
Matondkar also in 'Tiwari' February 2027
This marks Matondkar's return to major acting roles after quite a break. The series is directed by Divyanshu Malhotra and written by Puneet Batra, both known for their work on Flames.
She's also starring in Tiwari, a revenge thriller about a woman fighting to clear her name after 14 years in prison, which drops in February 2027.