Matt Damon opens up about his upcoming 'special' sci-fi film
What's the story
Hollywood actor Matt Damon has revealed the intriguing concept of his upcoming science fiction film, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show, he said, "The way they pitched it to me was: if The Breakfast Club meets Inception meets an anime film meets an episode of The John Oliver Show that didn't get aired." He added, "It's a really special project."
Film details
Cast and release date of the film
The yet-untitled Universal film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Sandra Oh, Michael Gandolfini, Charles Melton, PinkPantheress, Sean Kaufman, Silvia Dionicio, Jackson Kelly, Kerrice Brooks, and Thalia Dudek.
Originally scheduled to hit theaters on June 12 next year, the release date has now been pushed to November 19.
This project marks Kwan and Scheinert's first venture since their Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Franchise news
Updates on new 'Jason Bourne' movie
In addition to his upcoming project, Damon also shared updates on the new Jason Bourne film.
The script for the first act has been sent to him by director and writer Edward Berger.
"It looks really good, and I'm very hopeful that it will happen," he said.
However, he stressed that both he and Berger agreed it needed to match the quality of the first three films in the series.
Directorial evolution
Know more about Daniels
Kwan and Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, earned recognition with the 2016 film Swiss Army Man.
The fantasy comedy starred Paul Dano alongside Daniel Radcliffe as a flatulent corpse.
They later gained global fame with Everything Everywhere All at Once, which grossed over $100 million worldwide and won seven Oscars, including Best Picture.