Mattel introduces 1st-ever Type 1 diabetes Barbie Jul 09, 2025

Mattel just introduced a new Barbie in its 2025 Fashionistas line that shines a light on Type 1 diabetes.

Made with help from Breakthrough T1D, this Barbie comes with a continuous glucose monitor and insulin pump—showing what daily life is really like for kids managing the condition.

It's all about making sure everyone feels seen and included.