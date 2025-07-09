Mattel introduces 1st-ever Type 1 diabetes Barbie
Mattel just introduced a new Barbie in its 2025 Fashionistas line that shines a light on Type 1 diabetes.
Made with help from Breakthrough T1D, this Barbie comes with a continuous glucose monitor and insulin pump—showing what daily life is really like for kids managing the condition.
It's all about making sure everyone feels seen and included.
Barbie wears blue polka-dot outfit
This Barbie rocks a blue polka-dot outfit (a nod to diabetes awareness) and even has a toy phone displaying blood sugar data.
Unveiled at the Breakthrough T1D 2025 Children's Congress in Washington, D.C., the launch got support from model Lila Moss and trainer Robin Arzon, who both live with Type 1 diabetes.
At $10.99, it's an affordable step toward helping more kids feel represented in their toys—and reminding us that understanding matters.