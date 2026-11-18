The controversy erupted after Akhtar's remarks on Lord Ram, where he said that Ram is "not just the matter of one person."

"Ram is an idea...Ram is a morality. Ram is a way of living. Ram is certain aesthetics, certain morality."

"Ram, every man in India has him in his blood, regardless of his religion...That is a truly beautiful thing."

His comments came while discussing the song Pal Pal Hai Bhaari from Ashutosh Gowariker's 2004 film Swades, which he wrote.