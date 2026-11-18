Javed Akhtar slammed by AIAA Chief: Here's what happened
What's the story
Maulana Sajid Rashidi, president of the All India Imam Association (AIAA), has slammed veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar over his recent comments on Lord Ram. Rashidi questioned how an atheist like Akhtar could have such faith in Lord Ram and suggested he change his name to "Ram Pal." He also accused Akhtar of making statements for commercial benefits in Bollywood.
Akhtar's remarks
Akhtar's comments on Lord Ram spark outrage
The controversy erupted after Akhtar's remarks on Lord Ram, where he said that Ram is "not just the matter of one person."
"Ram is an idea...Ram is a morality. Ram is a way of living. Ram is certain aesthetics, certain morality."
"Ram, every man in India has him in his blood, regardless of his religion...That is a truly beautiful thing."
His comments came while discussing the song Pal Pal Hai Bhaari from Ashutosh Gowariker's 2004 film Swades, which he wrote.
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#WATCH | Delhi: On lyricist Javed Akhtar's statement, All India Imam Association (AIAA) President Maulana Sajid Rashidi says, "Javed Akhtar is a businessman. Songs are sold in Bollywood; if he doesn’t make such statements, who would buy his songs? I would like to point out that… https://t.co/RG7XXas0Ukpic.twitter.com/1kbHdoqL3J— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026
Name change
'This same atheist is now showing such faith in Ram'
Speaking to ANI, Rashidi replied, "I would like to point out that he has stated on public platforms many times that he is an atheist and does not believe in any religion."
"Yet, this same atheist is now showing such faith in Ram."
"So, I have a suggestion for him: change your name from Javed Akhtar to Ram Pal. That would be fitting."
Industry ties
Rashidi slams Akhtar's family
Rashidi also criticized Akhtar's family members, saying, "The entire family is involved in the film industry; some are producers, some are writers, and some are lyricists...If they don't praise each other's work, how will their business thrive?"
"That is the crux of the matter...I am a Muslim; I am proud of that, and I am living a decent life."
"But in this country, you are trying to have a foot in both camps, trying to straddle two boats at once."
Film opinions
Akhtar hasn't responded yet
Meanwhile, Akhtar has not yet responded to Rashidi's remarks.
The controversy comes amid discussions about the film Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.
Akhtar had earlier expressed his opinion on the film based on his understanding of Lord Ram and the values he represents.
However, he has not watched Namit Malhotra's Ramayana yet.