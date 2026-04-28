Mavromatis sues Beast Industries alleging sexual harassment and gender discrimination
Entertainment
Beast Industries, run by YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), is being sued by former employee Lorrayne Mavromatis.
She claims the company allowed sexual harassment and gender discrimination, saying her concerns were ignored and that things got worse after she returned from maternity leave.
Mavromatis also says the workplace favored men and lacked basic protections.
Beast Industries denies claims, cites evidence
Beast Industries has called the accusations "false and misleading" and says it has messages and documents to back up its side.
Still, the case is getting a lot of attention online, with other creators like Rosanna Pansino talking to ex-employees about possible deeper issues.
The lawsuit is putting a spotlight on how influencer-led companies handle workplace standards.