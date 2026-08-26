'Maya Satya Bhram' loses screens to 'Toxic' before August 28
Entertainment
The Bengali sci-fi thriller Maya Satya Bhram is having a tough time finding screens for its August 28 release, thanks to Toxic dominating screens in West Bengal.
Despite locking in their date almost a year ago, the team was surprised to see their shows cut or pushed aside at the last minute.
Roy Choudhury seeks transparency and access
Actor Soham Majumder called the situation "insulting," pointing out that state rules say Bengali films should get prime time slots.
Filmmaker Samik Roy Choudhury, who's also producing for the first time, said these struggles aren't new for indie Bengali movies.
Even after PVR INOX promised more prime time slots following a social media push, Choudhury still wants better transparency and equal screen access so films like theirs can actually reach audiences.