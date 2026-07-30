'Maya Satya Bhram' poster hints at Kolkata disappearances and spirituality
The new poster for Maya Satya Bhram is out, hinting at a spiritual thriller that mixes supernatural mystery, spirituality, and subtle elements of science fiction.
Directed by Samik Roy Choudhury, the story follows two strange disappearances in Kolkata, a police officer's young son and a Swedish researcher studying shamans, pulling viewers into questions about faith versus reality.
'Trilokadarshi Baba' sparks belief debate
At the heart of the film is Trilokadarshi Baba, a mystic whose role in the disappearances sparks debate about belief and truth.
The cast includes Priyanka Sarkar, Soham Mojumdar, Sanat Chattopadhyay, Paran Bandopadhyay, and Alexandra Taylor.
With creepy audio recordings and conflicting stories woven in, Maya Satya Bhram has already made waves at international festivals like Bishkek International Film Festival and New York Indian Film Festival.
Roy Choudhury cites faith folklore inspiration
Choudhury shares that his fascination with India's coexistence of faith, folklore, and rationality inspired the film.
The unexplained phenomena are closely tied to an enigmatic mystic.
The poster captures this blend of mystery and spirituality perfectly.