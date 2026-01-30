'Mayasabha' review: A gripping psychological drama with a few flaws

Mayasabha: The Hall of Illusion, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, just hit theaters this Friday. The film stars Jaaved Jaaferi as Parmeshwar, a reclusive dad living in a rundown theater with his son Vasu. Over a single tense night, two cunning intruders show up hunting for hidden gold, setting off a tense chain of events.

What's the vibe? The story dives into greed, family secrets, and mind games as outsiders mess with the father-son dynamic.

Things get darker as the search for the gold intensifies, and the 104-minute runtime packs in plenty of twists to keep you guessing.

Standout moments? Jaaferi's performance is getting lots of love—critics praise him as both captivating and heartbreaking.

The movie looks great visually and has a strong theatrical feel, though some found its storytelling a bit confusing at times.