Mazha Thorum Munpe: What to expect as show nears 200th episode Entertainment Feb 03, 2026

Mazha Thorum Munpe, the Malayalam drama that's kept viewers hooked, is celebrating its 200th episode.

The show follows Aleena, who grew up without her family and now works as a nurse in her birth mother Vaijayanthi's house—without revealing who she really is.

As Aleena navigates secrets and finds support from Manu, recent episodes have seen developments and Vaijayanthi's husband Balan stirring up trouble by showering his love on Aleena after learning about her identity, while Vaijayanthi doesn't know the truth yet.