McCollum pauses 2 shows ahead of 2nd child's birth
Entertainment
Country singer Parker McCollum is hitting pause on two shows because he and his wife, Hallie Ray, are about to welcome their second child, a baby boy.
He shared the news on Facebook, letting fans know the Kansas City and Omaha concerts are now moved to September.
Tickets for McCollum shows remain valid
Don't worry if you already have tickets: they'll still be valid for the new dates.
McCollum said, "Family comes first," adding how grateful he is for his growing family.
He's still on tour promoting his self-titled album through November, so fans will have plenty more chances to catch him live this year.