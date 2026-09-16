McEntire honors Parton at 2026 Emmys with 'Appalachian Memories'
Entertainment
At the 2026 Emmys, Reba McEntire honored her late friend Dolly Parton by performing "Appalachian Memories" in tribute to her.
The moment was extra special since Parton, the beloved country legend and 9 to 5 star, passed away last month at age 80.
McEntire wore Parton's jewelry and gown
McEntire made the tribute even more meaningful by wearing Dolly's own butterfly ring and earrings from one of her music videos, plus a custom gown.
Before she sang, Sally Field shared memories of Parton's humor and authenticity.
The performance was a warm reminder of how much Dolly meant to her friends and to music fans everywhere.