Medak, voice in horror and crime storytelling, dies aged 88
Entertainment
Legendary filmmaker Peter Medak, best known for the horror classic The Changeling and crime drama The Krays, has passed away at 88 in Los Angeles.
Over decades in film and TV, he became a standout voice in horror and crime storytelling.
Medak fled Hungary, forged film career
Born in Hungary in 1937, Medak escaped to London during political unrest.
He started out at Associated British-Pathe before re-establishing his credibility with The Changeling, a film Martin Scorsese named one of his favorite horror movies.
Even after setbacks like Ghost in the Noonday Sun, Medak kept pushing boundaries with hits like The Krays and also directed episodes for iconic shows including Homicide: Life on the Street and The Wire.