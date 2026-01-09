Who is Daiaphi Lamare? Meet the rapper behind 'Dhurandhar' music

Even after a month in theaters, Dhurandhar is still going strong at the box office . A major part of its success can be attributed to its music, which has been winning hearts across India. The film's soundtrack features a unique blend of Arabic-inspired beats, international collaborations, and an interesting mix of traditional and modern styles. One voice that stands out is Meghalaya's 22-year-old rapper Reble aka Daiaphi Lamare, who has contributed to tracks like, Run Down the City-Monica and Move.

Musical beginnings Lamare's early introduction to music and artistic journey Lamare was introduced to music at a very young age, developing an interest when she was only five. Over the years, she has been influenced by rock, hip hop, and indie music. By the age of 11, she was already writing her own lyrics and rapping. Her professional career started in 2018 under the name 'Daya' with Symphonic Movement before rebranding as Reble in 2019 with her debut single Bad.

Cultural representation Lamare's impact on independent music scene Lamare's music has been a breath of fresh air in the independent music scene, earning her recognition for her bold self-expression and storytelling. Her songs like Terror, Set It Off, and New Riot have established her as a force to be reckoned with. Apart from Dhurandhar, she also contributed to the Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra's soundtrack, which further showcased her versatility.