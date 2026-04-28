Megan Thee Stallion exits 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' May 1, 2026

Megan Thee Stallion 1st female-identifying Harold Zidler

Megan made history as the first female-identifying actor to play Harold Zidler on any Moulin Rouge! stage worldwide.

Her journey included a short break after being hospitalized, but she bounced back quickly, calling it a wake-up call.

On top of that, she recently confirmed her breakup with Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson and has been focusing on self-care.

Despite leaving early, Megan said this Broadway chapter was "an absolute honor" and helped her grow creatively.