Megan Thee Stallion exits 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' May 1, 2026
Megan Thee Stallion is stepping away from her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical sooner than planned; her final show is now set for May 1, 2026.
She shared the news herself, reflecting on her time in the role and expressing gratitude to her castmates for the experience.
Megan Thee Stallion 1st female-identifying Harold Zidler
Megan made history as the first female-identifying actor to play Harold Zidler on any Moulin Rouge! stage worldwide.
Her journey included a short break after being hospitalized, but she bounced back quickly, calling it a wake-up call.
On top of that, she recently confirmed her breakup with Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson and has been focusing on self-care.
Despite leaving early, Megan said this Broadway chapter was "an absolute honor" and helped her grow creatively.