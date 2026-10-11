Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make 1st joint UK appearance
Entertainment
Meghan and Harry are making their first official joint appearance in the UK since moving back, heading to Nottingham on October 16.
They'll visit a local food bank and catch up with women from the Hubb Community Kitchen, bringing things full circle since Nottingham was where they had their first royal outing after getting engaged.
Meghan and Harry back youth groups
The couple will also team up with groups like Community Recording Studio and Epic Partners, both focused on supporting young people.
Meghan recently hosted tea with Malala Yousafzai, leading to a donation for girls' education, while Harry caught a rugby match with his cousin.
Their kids have started school in the UK but the family plans to spend holidays back in California.