Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pause Instagram for mental health
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have paused their personal Instagram activity to prioritize their mental health, especially after new allegations surfaced against Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr.
Their staff now handles their accounts, giving them space away from the spotlight.
Meghan is currently abroad with her family and is expected to return toward the end of the week, in time for the children to resume school after half-term.
Thomas Markle Sr. faces Philippines probe
Thomas Markle Sr. 82, is under investigation in the Philippines after his son reportedly found child sexual abuse material among his father's belongings at his home in Cebu City, which he strongly denies, calling them "sick lies."
His daughter Samantha also defended him, saying their brother is acting out of revenge.
Meghan, who hasn't been in touch with her father since 2018, says she limited his contact with her children for their safety.
Despite everything going on, she's staying focused on family and plans to appear on Junior MasterChef Australia, with friends reaching out to support her.