Meghan Markle makes 1st London public appearance with Malala Yousafzai
Entertainment
Meghan Markle just made her first public appearance back in London, meeting Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at Claridge's.
The two are joining forces to push for better access to education for girls around the world.
Archewell Philanthropies partners with Malala Fund
Their new partnership connects Archewell Philanthropies and the Malala Fund, with proceeds from As Ever's jams and teas supporting girls' education projects.
As they put it together: "When we support the girls of today, we empower the women of tomorrow."